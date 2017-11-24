Adelup wants public hearing for hospital bills

Two pieces of proposed legislation that aren't on the next session agenda are Bills 141 and 142. The administration is making yet another attempt to get lawmakers to have those measures go up for a public hearing.

Governor Calvo submitted both five months ago: One to authorize a $125 million bond for GMH improvements, the other would raise the business privilege tax from 4% to 4.75% to service the bond debt and fund GMH's chronic budget shortfall.

GMH administrator Peter John Camacho states in part, "GMH is our island's only public hospital and it needs to the support of the Legislature so it can continue its mandate..." adding, "It's insanity what we've been forcing ourselves to do again and again and again. Let's discuss the solution and implement it."

Speaker BJ Cruz, meantime, says he won't schedule hearings until Governor Eddie Calvo agrees to hold a voter referendum on the tax hike as required by law.