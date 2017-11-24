Chamorro history book debuting this weekend

Laura Torres Souder, also known as Auntie Lo, wrote the book Kiko's Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa with Kiko, her 7-year-old grandnephew. It's a story about Chamorro history that will make its debut at the Guam Museum tomorrow.

She explained, "One day we went and visited Gotna the memorial and he was very curious about why so many children died. "Out of that that dawned on me we need to share this story with Chamorro children everywhere and children whether they are Chamorro or not have any interest in Guam history but particularly for Chamorro children," she said.

The book will be launched at a special price tomorrow, with a free reading at 10 and 11am. The book will be sold at the Guam Museum's gift shop.