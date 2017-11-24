Thousands flock island stores for Black Friday deals

The holiday season is officially in full swing, proof on a day like today where we saw sales in stores and online targeting those wanting to get their Christmas lists checked off early. And thousands of island residents passed on Thanksgiving dinner to load up on the stocking stuffers instead.

On your mark, get set, shop! Scores of your neighbors literally busted through the gate for door buster savings. One video that's going viral was submitted from a Macy's staffer working Thursday night, when the department store kicked off its Black Friday sales, showing people literally sprinting from the gates being opened to hit the shelves and find the perfect gift and an insane prices.

Over at Home Depot, doors opened as daylight broke, Black Friday shoppers lined up since 1 in the morning to get their hands on some awesome deals. The early shopper catches the deals, such as Luke Fernandez, one Home Depot customer, who woke up at 4:45 am to join the line that circled the parking lot.

"You should come earlier people have been here since 1am and the store doesn't open until," he told KUAM News. "I bought this toy, a couple lights, and I'm going to by a Christmas tree, so why are you buying all these things? Cause they're on sale!"

Luke was not the only shopper up early, Nestor Gagarin says he comes every year to buy his work supplies, "just to get the items that I need for my work." He added, "I got a vacuum and tools, and that's pretty much it."

For Carmen, the 63rd customer to enter the doors of Home Depot this morning, it's her first Black Friday experience. Though the early morning and long lines were worth the gifts, she agrees shoppers should always be courteous and aware of others around them. "It's not just for us, but also for gifts," she said.

"While you're black Friday shopping just be safe yeah be safe," she suggested upon completion of her journey, adding, "there's some people out there that can be brutal. It's everything it's the whole entire process, all of it so just be safe."

A more veteran shopper told us, "I think Black Friday gets crazier every year."

With markdowns continuing tomorrow and into the weekend, a Merry Christmas starts with sales and safe shopping.