Flu vaccination services available for island veterans

Important news for our island veterans: the Guam VA will be holding several flu vaccination outreaches at various areas of the island in the coming weeks. To be eligible, veterans must be registered with the Guam Community-Based Outreach Clinic and possess a valid ID card or other form of identification.

The first outreach will be held on Tuesday, November 28 from noon-3pm at the Mangilao Mayor's Office and then on Thursday, November 30 from 9am-noon at the Tamuning Gym.

For more info, you can call the Guam VA at 475-5760.