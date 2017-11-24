Airport activity picks up thanks to holiday travelers

Today, is a time many are spending probably finishing up those Thanksgiving leftovers. Others braving the crowds for those steals and deals at the stores. But, it's also a day when holiday traveling at the airport picks up.

The holiday travel season is taking off, a busy time for airports across the globe. And at the AB Won Pat International airport, passenger Rick Tang said, "We are going to Taiwan." Instead of taking advantage of the store sales today, the Tang family has other things in mind, with Rick saying, "We are going to eat some Taiwanese food and enjoy the shopping."

But, when traveling this time of year...a reminder for passengers to show up the airport at least two hours before their flight. Though the beginning of the busy traveling day wasn't too bad for passengers like Rebecca, who told KUAM News, "They seem to be moving people along this time, so hopefully it all goes well."

Also, take note of the do's and don'ts: what you can and cannot bring before going through TSA. Airport officials say TSA has rolled out the new procedures for those taking electronic devices and food items through the screening area.

Find out more at tsa.gov.