Airport activity picks up thanks to holiday travelers

Today, is a time many are spending probably finishing up those Thanksgiving leftovers. Others braving the crowds for those steals and deals at the stores. But, it's also a day when holiday traveling at the airport picks up.

The holiday travel season is taking off, a busy time for airports across the globe. And at the AB Won Pat International airport, passenger Rick Tang said, "We are going to Taiwan." Instead of taking advantage of the store sales today, the Tang family has other things in mind, with Rick saying, "We are going to eat some Taiwanese food and enjoy the shopping."

But, when traveling this time of year...a reminder for passengers to show up the airport at least two hours before their flight. Though the beginning of the busy traveling day wasn't too bad for passengers like Rebecca, who told KUAM News, "They seem to be moving people along this time, so hopefully it all goes well."

Also, take note of the do's and don'ts: what you can and cannot bring before going through TSA. Airport officials say TSA has rolled out the new procedures for those taking electronic devices and food items through the screening area.

Find out more at tsa.gov.

  Chief judge orders parties to appear for solid waste transition

    The long-awaited transfer of the solid waste system may take longer than expected.  District court judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order late Friday calling all parties to appear at a hearing next month to argue whether the formal transition should be extended past the December 31st deadline.   In her order, the judge noted that she is unsure at this point whether to approve the end of the receivership, because the Guam Solid Waste Au...
  Adelup wants public hearing for hospital bills

    Two pieces of proposed legislation that aren't on the next session agenda are Bills 141 and 142. The administration is making yet another attempt to get lawmakers to have those measures go up for a public hearing. Governor Calvo submitted both five months ago:  One to authorize a $125 million bond for GMH improvements, the other would raise the business privilege tax from 4% to 4.75% to service the bond debt and fund GMH's chronic budget shortfall. GMH administrator Peter John ...
  Chamorro history book debuting this weekend

    Laura Torres Souder, also known as Auntie Lo, wrote the book Kiko's Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa with Kiko, her 7-year-old grandnephew. It's a story about Chamorro history that will make its debut at the Guam Museum tomorrow.

    Laura Torres Souder, also known as Auntie Lo, wrote the book Kiko's Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa with Kiko, her 7-year-old grandnephew. It's a story about Chamorro history that will make its debut at the Guam Museum tomorrow.

