Did ancient Chamorros really wear the sinahi?

It's a popular piece of jewelry for locals and those abroad missing home. But, were these clam pendants really worn by ancient Chamorro? One local researcher shares her findings on the  Marianas Sinahi as part of an ongoing lecture series at the Micronesian Area Research Center.

In the shape of a half moon, carved from fossilized giant clams. The Sinahi is a symbol of CHamoru culture, suggesting greatness and power. Dr. Judy Flores shared her findings about the beloved Chamorro pendant. "This is the only reference that I have that says it was actually found on a burial I'm sure we are all aware this is third-hand knowledge," she explained.

Flores searched to find the history of the Sinahi, but was unable to verify if they were really worn by ancient Chamorros. Though she had no doubt its role in modern CHamoru society, saying, "So again, we come up with no verification if that sinahi were in burials or if they where they were very rare - where they a necklace ? where they worn ? We still don't know."

Dr. Flores added, "While the use of the sinahi in ancient times was inconclusive, the object has become a significant marker of Chamorro identity today."

Flores cited Angel Santos, the founder of Nasion Chamoru, who wore the sinahi. According to Flores by 1996 activists and artists, used the sinahi as a tangible object that linked them to ancient times before colonial occupation.

Activists today, like carver Roman Duenas, have kept the tradition alive. He said, "As a carver, it's a testament to the ingenuity and skill of our ancestors. People are becoming more increasingly culturally aware I think this is turning into less of a fashion statement but more of a symbol of cultural identity."

Duenas says it's a skill to cut, shape, and carve the sinahi - a tradition he hopes will continue.

Anybody can wear a sinahi, provided they know the cultural significance to it even if they're not Chamorro.

MARC will continue to have lectures at UOG free and open to the public about Chamorro culture and history.

