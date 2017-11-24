"Taste of History" fundraiser planned for MARC

The Richard Flores Taitano Micronesian Area Research Center (MARC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To make such an occasion, a "Taste of History" fundraiser will be held on Thursday, November 30th at the Guam Museum from 6pm-9pm.

Tickets are just $50 and will go towards the printing and publication of Guam history books. The event will highlight recipes from the 1930's Guam recorder and will be prepared by Chef John Fernandez from B &G Pacific.

There will also be entertainment by Candy Taman and Danny DeLeon Guerrero. It will be a night of good food, drinks, and music all for a good cause.

For more information and for tickets, you can call 735-2151.