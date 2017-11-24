Sustainability forum for kids available during holiday break

Middle school students can keep productive during the winter break. The Guam Community College's Sustainable Technologies & Environmental Education Program is inviting students ages 11-13 years old to learn about the world of sustainability in a very hands-on way.

The steep will take place December 27 through January 5 from 8:30am to 2:30pm in the GCC Student Center.

According to GCC sustainability coordinator and STEEP director Francisco Palacios, this year's steep is focusing on the connection between human health and the natural world.

Those interested need to register by December 1 by logging onto www.guamcc.edu and go to events on the front page to access the steep information and registration form.