WSTCO files suit against GEDA, Ancestral Lands Commission

Local company WSTCO files a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Ancestral Lands Commission and the Administrator of GEDA. The suit stems from the breach of a lease agreement for 10 acres of ALC land in Radio, Barrigada where a slaughterhouse was to be built.

The dispute first dates back to 2009, when WSTCO alleges that the commission decided it had other plans for the property. According to court documents, the commission sued WSTCO essentially seeking to end the lease agreement.

But in the ensuing litigation, WSTCO won a judgment in June of this year re-instating the lease agreement.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, WSTCO is now suing the board members, and GEDA administrator Jay Rojas for compensatory and punitive damages totaling $32 million.