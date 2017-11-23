Man charged with possessing child pornography released to his family

A man who faces federal charges for receiving child pornography will be home for the holidays.

On Friday morning, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. was released to family and placed on electronic monitoring on the condition he stay off the Internet and away from children.

Federal court documents show the alleged crime occurred two years ago, the content depicting minors being bound and involved in forced sexual acts.

Pangelinan, who is represented by attorney Howard Trapp, pleaded not guilty to the charge earlier this month.

He was also ordered to surrender his electronic devices, including tablets, computers, and 85 CDs.

Trial is set for January 17, 2018.

If convicted, he faces anywhere from 5 to 20 years behind bars.