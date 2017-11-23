Victim of Thanksgiving Day crash identified as Wynonna Ngirachelsau

There has been new information released on the Thanksgiving tragedy that claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The woman killed in Thursday's early morning crash in Yigo has been identified as Wynonna Ngirachelsau.

Family and friends took to social media shortly after the crash, expressing their shock and sadness at her sudden passing.

Ngirachelsau, who was the passenger in a pickup, was ejected from a truck that lost control and ran off the road near the Yigo Church of Christ.

No updates were provided on the male driver's condition, only that he was conscious and alert upon transport to the Guam Regional Medical City.