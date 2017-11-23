End of DFS-airport legal battle could be near

The long-running legal battle between DFS and the Guam International Airport Authority over a lucrative retail concession contract could be nearing its final stages. The court next week will hear motions by the airport to try and end the litigation.

DFS first sued the airport in 2013, after losing the multi-million dollar retail contract which it had held for many years, to Lotte Duty Free. Airport attorney Genevieve Rapadas said, "DFS was paying roughly $5 million in minimum annual rent. That number jumped to approximately $15 million with Lotte coming in as the concessionaire. So you can see there was a significant increase in revenue."

But DFS filed suit alleging a variety of improprieties against the airport, Lotte and others. The airport has countered with allegations of misdealing by DFS, as well.

Rapadas says next week's summary judgment motions by the airport seek an end to the protracted litigation, noting, "It's one party asking that the court dismiss of an entire case or at least portions of the case and the airport's motion, each and every one of them, and again there are three of them, three separate motions, are asking that the court dismiss of each and every one of DFS's protests."

She added, "This case has been going on for four years, and so this is the airports request that the court end this four-year long litigation that DFS has brought against the airport."

Rapadas says the airport just wants to put the retail dispute behind it, and continue to move forward on some significant projects that the contract has helped fund. What they're also hoping to avoid is a lengthy, expensive trial set for early next year. "We're looking at an eight-week trial here, and so we're confident that these motions for summary judgment will really cut that down if not eliminate the need for a trial completely," she stated.