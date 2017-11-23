Reducing the cost of controlling brown tree snakes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Reducing the cost of controlling brown tree snakes



According to estimates, there are more brown tree snakes on Guam than people - 2 million, according to samplings. And while they've devastated the island's forest bird population, officials haven't lost hope. They now know what control methods work. Today, they're working to bring the cost of these controls down.

"It is possible," stated Diane Vice. "There's nothing that's a silver bullet, unfortunately." Vice, the Department of Agriculture's wildlife supervisor, is talking about efforts to eradicate the brown tree snake population. Recently, officials held a brown tree snake working technical meeting to provide updates.

"Until there's something that can really control snakes on a large area suppression, it's going to be an endless job removing snakes," she explained. Agencies aren't focusing on a single control, but instead integrated pest management. "We have multiple control tools that are very functional for capturing brown tree snakes," she added.

The most effective control, which residents are probably familiar with, are the snake traps we see along fence lines. "It's capable of capturing multiple snakes because it resets itself, and the attractant there is a live mouse. So it's very energy intensive to walk to the traps, change out the food and care for the mouse and check for snakes, and that would be very difficult in say terrain like out at the ranch," said Vice.

That's why officials are now looking into an artificial lure. "An artificial lure would really help brown tree snake control because the cost of live mice is expensive as well as keeping them alive, and the manpower involved in checking those traps," she said.

Another effective control is hand removal, also done along fence lines. "The brown tree snakes like to travel on fence lines. It's easy to climb. There's geckos on there for them to eat. Possibly birds,
 she said.

Again, it's not enough to control the snake population. That's why toxins are also a key to eradication efforts. Acetaminophen, while we use to treat common aches and pains, is deadly to a snake. The over-the-counter medicine is put into a dead mouse and dropped atop federal, forested areas from a helicopter. The mice are attached to a cardboard and tissue paper, similar to a parachute, so they land where snakes will likely reach them.

The mice drops, which are federally funded, are effective but costly.

Today, officials are working towards bringing that cost down through an automated bait delivery system. "It's working," she said. "So they're able to cover the landscape with these dead neonatal mice with acetaminophen in them. The snakes are taking them. They're landing in the trees." So how many snakes are on island?

Estimates say as many as 2 million.

That's not going to stop officials like Vice, however, who are determined to bring down the population to recover Guam's forest bird population. "For me, the most important number for the snakes is can we suppress them enough to bring our native birds back," she said.

"Birds are very important for spreading seeds, whether they're getting caught in their feet and they're flying them somewhere or whether they're eating them and they're passing through the gut that prepares the seed for germination."

For more information on the brown tree snake or to report any other possible invasive species, call 475-PEST.

