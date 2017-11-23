UOG forum discusses North Korean threat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG forum discusses North Korean threat

North Korea made national headlines, saying they had nuclear missiles to attack Guam. In an effort to have a public discussion with island leaders, UOG students held a forum on Tuesday.

14 minutes - that's the amount of time it would take a North Korean missile to hit Guam. Six panelists spoke at the University of Guam Public Forum, Prepare, Plan and Defend. A UOG Criminal Justice class's project to open dialogue about North Korea's nuclear initiatives.

In 14 minutes, would Guam be prepared? George Charfauros, Guam Homeland Security Advisor reassures - Guam is ready. "The layered defense from US military will knock missiles out of the sky because act of war we are going to retaliate and things are going to go bad for Kim Jong Un," he explained.

According to Charfauros, one scenario they have considered is North Korea missing Anderson and hitting the Northern Mariana Islands, such as Rota. In fact, for Charfauros, there are other possibilities. "I'm more concerned with a cyberattack than a ballistic missile attack," he shared. "That's more probable there's plausible deniability behind cyberattack can't really hide ballistic missile attack."

In the latest wave of news, Trump declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism. A list they were removed from by the Bush Administration in 2008. For Charfauros, it is not a concern for Guam, but a diplomatic symbol. "That action itself to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror is more diplomatic on our part does more economic more legal in terms of diplomacy," he said.

Governor Calvo says the he is glad President Donald Trump is taking a strong stance to ensure our island and regional security.

Another public forum will be later this month at the same location.

