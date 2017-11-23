Feral pigs will be removed from Naval Base Guam property - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Feral pigs will be removed from Naval Base Guam property

Getting a handle on the feral pig population, Naval Base Guam confirming the start of a cooperative agreement with non-profit conservation organization, White Buffalo Inc.

This project, which runs from now through May of next year, will work to remove all non-native feral pigs from the base property in Santa Rita. Officials say high population densities of feral pigs have devastating effects on the environment, impacting native species and causing large scale erosion.

USDA regulations prohibit the distribution of feral swine meat to the public is prohibited. It will be disposed at the Layon landfill.

