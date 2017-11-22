Young woman dead after Yigo crash

A woman, 20, is dead after a serious crash in Yigo early Thursday. It happened along Route 15 near the Church of Christ around 4:21 am.

Police responded to the scene where a man driving a 1991 Toyota Hilux lost control of the pickup truck and ran off the road. Investigators say it appears he had been heading westbound towards Dededo when it occurred. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was ejected from the truck.

Authorities say the driver was conscious and alert, but the woman was unresponsive. Both were rushed to GRMC, but woman didn’t make it. Police say she was pronounced dead just before 5:30 am. Her name has not yet been released.

Traffic is being re-routed on Chalan Lujana and Trevor Lane for a couple of hours, as Guam Highway patrol officers continue their investigation at the scene.