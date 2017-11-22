Bank of Guam merges Santa Cruz branch with Hagatna HQ - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bank of Guam merges Santa Cruz branch with Hagatna HQ

On Tuesday, Bank of Guam celebrated the merging of the Santa Cruz branch with their headquarters in Hagatna.

After more than 40 years, a time capsule that was buried at the Bank in 1975 was unveiled and is now on display.

The last day of the Santa Cruz Branch operations is Monday December 11, 2017.

