DOE schools closed for Black Friday

A woman, 20, is dead after a serious crash in Yigo early Thursday. It happened along Route 15 near the Church of Christ around 4:21 am. Police responded to the scene where a man driving a 1991 Toyota Hilux lost control of the pickup truck and ran off the road. Investigators say it appears he had been heading westbound towards Dededo when it occurred. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was ejected from the truck. Authorities say the driver was conscious and alert, ...

