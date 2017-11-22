After 46 years, Sanctuary remains focused to helping neglected children

Sanctuary celebrates its 46th anniversary this month. Its mission has been to serve as a safe haven for abused and neglected children. More than four decades later, the federally-funded program's services are still needed more than ever.

Executive Director Therese Arriola told KUAM News, "There's a lot of homeless kids who are struggling out there so, all our shelters, all our beds are programs are always on a ultimate, 75 percent or higher. So clearly there is a need, especially a need for residential treatment facilities for youth who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction."

Arriola says their youth residential treatment facility is the only one on Guam, and is always at 110 percent, with a waiting list. She says it may sound cliché', but the biggest reason for troubled children is a breakdown of family dynamics.

"There's always programs that help the youth, there's always programs that separately help the parents, but sanctuary will put together a strengthening families program with the help of Guam Behavioral Health, to help the family dynamic of communication," she said.

She says Guam's tradition of the extended family offering support is still strong. But she says despite the willingness to help, in a growing number of cases, it's not financially viable.

Arriola adds that the best intervention is still the guiding hand of parents, who need to set the right example for their children.