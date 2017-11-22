Salvation Army aiming to raise $70K from kettle bells this year

While you're out at the stores shopping on Black Friday or throughout this holiday season, why not give a little to the Salvation Army? Black Friday also marks their Kettle Kickoff at the Agana Shopping Center.

Corps Commander Captain Thomas Stambaugh says they have a $70,000 goal.

All the money, stays on island and support their services, telling KUAM News, "Our kettles are going to be throughout the island. People can donate monetarily into those kettles - all the funds stay local to help people in Guam. And so our big kettle kickoff is at the Agana Shopping Center.

"The Guam Territorial Band is showing up to play some seasonal music, we just hope people come out and donate the first couple of dollars into our kettles to kick off the season!"

The Red Kettle Kickoff starts at 5pm.

To volunteer, visit their Facebook page.