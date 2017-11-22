Shop at the Salvation Army's new thrift store and give back to the community

This Black Friday, you may want to check out an unexpected store for your holiday shopping needs - all profits from this store's sales go towards helping the community all year long.

Calling all shoppers and bargain hunters! "We just opened our new thrift store in the beginning of October. We're excited about our store. It's got so many good things there. Nice clothes. Household items," explained Captain Thomas Stambaugh, the Corps Commander of the Salvation Army Guam. Like all shops on Black Friday, you can expect deals and steals at their new thrift store, located behind the Tamuning Pizza Hut in the former IFIT Gym.

"On Black Friday, we're going to have a huge sale - $40 fill the bag, take it and enjoy it. And Saturday, they're going to replenish the shelves with new items and then have a big outdoor sale, as well."

Best yet, if you're doing your holiday shopping, these will be gifts that keep on giving. All the profits from the store directly benefit the local Salvation Army and their services.

"So when you buy something from the Salvation Army Thrift Store, you're actually helping somebody in need, whether it's through addiction services, through food boxes, whatever it might be," said Stambaugh.

According to their website, the Salvation Army's year-round programs help disadvantaged youth thrive, help families struggling with poverty, help individuals suffering from substance abuse, and help local homeless get back on their feet. Last year, they serviced 12,000 people.

"The need never seems to go away. It seems to be new families every year that come in," he shared. "It's not just the same families, but new people come in for help."

The thrift store opens at 10am on Black Friday and closes at 3pm. They'll be open again on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.