Holidays historically see uptake in island crime

While it's the season of giving, it's notoriously also the season of stealing. Officials report this time of year brings a rise in crime, mostly theft. So here's some basic safety tips to keep in mind after you've made your list and checked it twice.

"Be a smart shopper," advised former chief of police and G4S visitor safety supervisor Paul Suba. And he's not talking about getting good deals at the stores. He's talking safety. "This year as any year, everyone's got to be cautious," he shared.

"There is always this time of the year, those that will take advantage of people because they know they're carrying larger amounts of cash, credit cards and definitely the gifts they put in the vehicle."

His best advice? Be alert. Those who fall victim to theft are typically those who are distracted.

"They're looking at their iPhone, they're looking down, they're not looking around," he said. "When people look aware of their surroundings and they show they're confident in what they're doing, they become less vulnerable. Because there are people out there today and especially this time of the year, that are looking for those who are vulnerable."

And while Santa's sleigh may be overflowing with goodies, your car shouldn't. "Before you go shopping, please make sure that you don't bring to the shopping venue additional items that are of high or great value," he said.

And don't forget parking. Strive to be in a well lit area; also, be prepared for the worst. Some, Suba says, arm themselves with pepper spray or a whistle. Or, you can use your key's car alarm.

"The key alarm, if something does occur, you can hit that alarm it draws attention again," he said. "When you park, you cannot sit and be looking at your cell phone and be texting and all that. You've got to pay attention to who you're parking near, and before you exit, have your keys ready."

