More pressure on policymakers over hospital

There's more pressure on senators to schedule public hearings on the hospital modernization bills.

This time it's the doctors and administrators at GMH who are weighing in.

They wrote to Rules committee chair senator Regine Biscoe Lee, hospital officials again question why she and speaker BJ Cruz refuse to hold hearings.

The letter also contains several pleas from hospital volunteers urging the legislature to support the governor's measures.

GMHVA President Myrna Aquino is quoted as saying: "I ask the senators to lobby behind the modernization plan for GMH. GMH really needs all the help to make this plan work."

Calvo submitted two bills more than four months ago: One to authorize a $125 million bond for GMH improvements, the other would raise the business privilege tax from 4-percent to 4.75 to service the bond debt and fund GMH's chronic budget shortfall.

Speaker Cruz says he won't schedule hearings until Calvo agrees to hold a voter referendum on the tax hike as required by law.