More pressure on policymakers over hospital - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More pressure on policymakers over hospital

Posted: Updated:

There's more pressure on senators to schedule public hearings on the hospital modernization bills.

This time it's the doctors and administrators at GMH who are weighing in.

They wrote to Rules committee chair senator Regine Biscoe Lee, hospital officials again question why she and speaker BJ Cruz refuse to hold hearings.

The letter also contains several pleas from hospital volunteers urging the legislature to support the governor's measures.

GMHVA President Myrna Aquino is quoted as saying: "I ask the senators to lobby behind the modernization plan for GMH. GMH really needs all the help to make this plan work."

Calvo submitted two bills more than four months ago:  One to authorize a $125 million bond for GMH improvements, the other would raise the business privilege tax from 4-percent to 4.75 to service the bond debt and fund GMH's chronic budget shortfall.

Speaker Cruz says he won't schedule hearings until Calvo agrees to hold a voter referendum on the tax hike as required by law.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DOE schools closed for Black Friday

    DOE schools closed for Black Friday

    Just as a reminder - Friday the 24th  has been declared a Government of Guam holiday by Governor Eddie Calvo. There will be no classes held for any of the island's public schools. Classes will resume on Monday.More >>
    Just as a reminder - Friday the 24th  has been declared a Government of Guam holiday by Governor Eddie Calvo. There will be no classes held for any of the island's public schools. Classes will resume on Monday.More >>

  • Young woman dead after Yigo crash

    Young woman dead after Yigo crash

    A woman, 20, is dead after a serious crash in Yigo early Thursday. It happened along Route 15 near the Church of Christ around 4:21 am.  Police responded to the scene where a man driving a 1991 Toyota Hilux lost control of the pickup truck and ran off the road. Investigators say it appears he had been heading westbound towards Dededo when it occurred. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was ejected from the truck.  Authorities say the driver was conscious and alert, ...More >>
    A woman, 20, is dead after a serious crash in Yigo early Thursday. It happened along Route 15 near the Church of Christ around 4:21 am.  Police responded to the scene where a man driving a 1991 Toyota Hilux lost control of the pickup truck and ran off the road. Investigators say it appears he had been heading westbound towards Dededo when it occurred. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was ejected from the truck.  Authorities say the driver was conscious and alert, ...More >>

  • Salvation Army aiming to raise $70K from kettle bells this year

    Salvation Army aiming to raise $70K from kettle bells this year

    While you're out at the stores shopping on Black Friday or throughout this holiday season, why not give a little to the Salvation Army? Black Friday also marks their Kettle Kickoff at the Agana Shopping Center. Corps Commander Captain Thomas Stambaugh says they have a $70,000 goal. All the money, stays on island and support their services, telling KUAM News, "Our kettles are going to be throughout the island. People can donate monetarily into those kettles - all the funds stay ...More >>
    While you're out at the stores shopping on Black Friday or throughout this holiday season, why not give a little to the Salvation Army? Black Friday also marks their Kettle Kickoff at the Agana Shopping Center. Corps Commander Captain Thomas Stambaugh says they have a $70,000 goal. All the money, stays on island and support their services, telling KUAM News, "Our kettles are going to be throughout the island. People can donate monetarily into those kettles - all the funds stay ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly