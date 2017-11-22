Public hearing about military move draws testimony

A resolution expressing Guam's support for the Marine relocation, and the U.S. military's posture in the region, drawing plenty of impassioned testimony in a lengthy public hearing Wednesday at the Legislature.

The Resolution was introduced by Senator Michael San Nicolas, who also just recently announced he is running for Washington delegate. Testimony was split over the perceived pros and cons of the planned transfer of thouSands of marines from Okinawa to Guam. "With all due respect, Senator san Nicolas, I read your Resolution 294-34 that you crafted, and what it painted was a picture of how the United States primacy and control over its colony is used to chart a path, a process of continual militarization of Guam," one person said.

"The military buildup will be a major boost to our economy, and benefit the whole community. With an unprecedented $8 billion injection, the demand will increase for many goods and services, but more importantly the buildup will significantly increase the number of well-paying jobs for residents," another commented.

"I do not have the luxury of sitting back and turning a blind eye to the way that colonization and militarization of the island has contributed to generations upon generations of people that feel inadequate, hopeless, confused about their cultural identity," yet another proclaimed.

Another offered, "You know, I appreciate the opposition, at the same time me and my brother own and run a small operation on Guam and we appreciate the economy, we appreciate what the military does, we appreciate the tourism dollars. We appreciate everything that Guam and the military has to offer."

"I think we all just want what's best for our island, and I hope that we can all work together to find a solution that we can all agree on. Because at this point with more questions than answers I'm not satisfied with where we are. "

The full body must still vote on the resolution, which does not carry the force of law, but is typically seen as an expression of legislative sentiment.