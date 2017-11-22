Guam gets money to add more cops to the force - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam gets money to add more cops to the force

More bodies could be coming soon to the police force. The US Department of Justice has awarded the Guam Police Department more than $1.6 million.

The money will allow GPD to bring on 15 police officers to its ranks.

It's all part of the 2017 COPS hiring grant program.

