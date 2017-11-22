Don't fall victim to improperly-cooked holiday food - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Don't fall victim to improperly-cooked holiday food

Turkey Day is finally here. So we turned to Chef Clay, the kitchen manager at Jamaican Grill who has some tips to make your Thanksgiving meal a safe one. "Being safe on the holidays is the best thing that any family can do especially Thanksgiving right the birds are like 20 pounds," he explained. "The best thing to do is buy the bird a couple days ahead of time but it in the refrigerator in a leak-proof package so it doesn't drip on anything else."

When it comes to turkeys, Chef Clay gives us the recipe for avoiding disaster, to make sure our bird is cooked all the way through. "Then when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, take the bird out season the way you want to season rub a little over oven 350 for about 3 hours," he said. "So what we do is we get one like this, called a probe thermometer we out stick it in the thickest part of the bird."

Then, your Turkey cooks on its own outside the oven until it gets to 180. And all your favorite ready to eat foods, like potatoes, macaroni salad, kelaguen, are next on the menu. Chef Clay says ready to eat foods can be the most dangerous if not properly handled!

He said, "You need to be safe have one or two of these available while cutting the food. Now, after you're done toss it don't use it to touch other foods one food at a time, if you're doing cabbage after you're done, if you're doing potatoes a new one."

While you eat, make sure your food is being heated and chilled, so you can have leftovers! According to the Department of Public Health, your leftovers can be good for 3 to 4 days, if they're refrigerated and separated, especially turkey meat, stuffing, and gravy.

"If it's not being heated it only have for 4 hours, there's no put it in the refrigerator to save it, no - cold food, salads can be out without refrigeration for 6 hours.  I suggest to get used up in 3 days," Chef Clay said.

Chef says these tips are very important especially when serving man'amko and kids, advice you'll want to be sure to follow before going ham and digging in on your  holiday spread.

