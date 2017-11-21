Chamorro Village ready for annual Thanksgiving luncheon

Come hungry and leave happy. All are welcome to the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving feast set to for tomorrow at the Chamorro Village FestPac huts.

Corps Commander Captain Thomas Stambaugh told KUAM News, "It's always exciting to see how many families come and enjoy fellowship around the table and great volunteers who show up and help serve as well. And of course this is a community event as well because we have hotels in Tumon and various places that are donating cooked turkeys to us, so we pick those up the day of, carve them up and serve them right on the spot, so it's awesome."

1,500 were fed at last year's luncheon, with the same expected this year.

Thursday's luncheon starts at 10am and ends at 2.