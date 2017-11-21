Woman charged with child abuse after kids reveal bruises - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman charged with child abuse after kids reveal bruises

Posted:

Two elementary students found with multiple bruises on their body resulted in police arresting a 27 year old mother. Krystal Rose Flores San Juan is charged with two counts of family violence.

Court documents state, police responded to a public elementary school on Monday to a child abuse complaint.

Cops noted one child has bruises on her arms, back and butt, while the other had a bruise on his rib cage area and a cut on his bottom lip.

One victim told the officer, "Mommy took the belt and spanked me".

San Juan has been released on a $2,000 performance bond.

