Prestige Automobiles' staffer makes plea deal

A woman who sidelined as a tax preparer while working at a car dealership enters a plea agreement with the feds. This while she and her three co-defendants wait to face a jury in the local courts next year for the same case.

She was in on a scheme to fraudulently register luxury cars before they were shipped abroad. Ana Absalon, while working as the sales and ordering administrator at Prestige Automobiles, sidelined as a tax preparer.

According to her plea agreement filed this week, Absalon used personal information from these tax returns to assist her co-defendants, Prestige Automobiles' chief executive John Shen and sales manager Orlando Domingo in a scheme that went on from October 2013 to July 2015.

Court documents state Absalon prepared the tax returns for three individuals who would later discover they unknowingly had Land Rovers and BMWs registered under their names.

Domingo's name would appear on four of the bills of sale connected to these fraudulently registered cars.

When confronted by one of the victims, Absalon reportedly admitted to the crime - that she used his information for a purpose other than to assist in preparing his tax return.

Absalon is pleading guilty to Count 1 of the three-count Information of Misdemeanor in the case, with the remaining counts to be dismissed.

Her change of plea hearing in the federal case is set for November 27.

She faces up to one year in jail.

Meanwhile, KUAM files show Absalon, Shen, Domingo, and Jonathan Shen will head to trial in October 2018 in the local courts for multiple counts of conspiracy to commit public record tampering, conspiracy to commit forgery, and conspiracy to commit identity theft among the charges.