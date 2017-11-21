Man temporarily released from prison busted with meth in his sli - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man temporarily released from prison busted with meth in his slipper

He tried to hide drugs in his slipper. One man who was released from DOC custody for a day to deal with a family issue was later caught trying to smuggle contraband in when returning back to the prison. Now, federal court documents recently unsealed give us an idea of what happened. That man also agreeing to cooperate with authorities investigating other cases.  

The plea agreement names Ron Molano Taitano. The deal - he's pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing contraband in prison. The filing dates back to July 19th of this year. The documents made public just this week.

Taitano, who is on a federal hold, was let out of prison for nine hours back in January to deal with a family issue. It was during a strip search when he returned that a corrections officer spotted an unusual lump in the middle of one of his slippers. The officer noting a strong tobacco smell coming from it.

Pulled from the sole of the slipper - a plastic bag with the drug, ICE, a needle syringe, two butane lighters and three condoms filled with tobacco substance. The DEA tested the drugs confirming it was .470 grams of crystal meth.

The following month, DepCor officers executed a shake down in Taitano's cell. That's where they found a smart phone with a SIM card hidden by his window.

Court documents state, the phone contained text messages between Taitano and a family member. Investigators also found a selfie he took with the phone.

Additionally, Taitano agreed to truthfully testify for the government at any future trials or court hearings.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for Taitano is set for February 20th in District Court.

Taitano's criminal record also includes a 2013 assault, terrorizing and family violence case, as well as, an aggravated assault, family violence, assault, and terrorizing case from 2014.

