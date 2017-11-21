Outback Steakhouse staffers feed homeless in Dededo

On Monday our friends over at Outback Steakhouse volunteered their time and food to feed the homeless at the Dededo Mayor's Office.

They grilled on site and fed over 70 individuals who came out to enjoy some good old fashioned barbecue, Outback style!

Outback Steakhouse is closed temporarily for a major remodel and renovations. It is expected to re-open in early December. The renovation is part of their 20th Anniversary activities and while renovations are under way, the team have been taking their 'spirit of giving' to the community by hosting several outreach events.