Mark Charfauros informed of slight delay in his trial

Will he make his comeback to the Guam Police Department?

He'll need to have his case settled in the courts before the Civil Service Commission will entertain his termination appeal.

Former police colonel Mark Charfauros appeared in court on Tuesday.

There he was advised there would be a slight delay to his February trial.

When asked if parties would reach a resolution instead of going to trial, defense attorney Randy Cunliffe stated "I doubt it."

Trial is now scheduled for February 19.

If you recall, almost a year ago Charfauros was seen on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at an Agat home.

He now faces three misdemeanor charges for official misconduct and obstructing governmental functions.