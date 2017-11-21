Chief judge dismisses case against GEB members

It's official. In an order issued this week, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood dismissed with prejudice the case against two Guam Education Board members in their individual capacities.

They are Rosie Tainatongo and Jose Cruz, both of whom resolved their issues with Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

If you recall, Fernandez filed a $7 million lawsuit in the federal court after the board terminated his contract.

No action was taken for the remaining GEB members.