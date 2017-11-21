Chief judge dismisses case against GEB members

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It's a bid to end the stalemate between Governor Eddie Calvo and Speaker BJ Cruz over Adelup's hospital modernization plan. Health committee chairman Senator Dennis Rodriguez says instead of raising taxes, the government should end certain tax exemptions.More >>
Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.More >>
This past weekend, we got out of the office and hit the road at the IT&E Store in the Agana Shopping Center to do in-store demos of our new app for Roku. Our newest service showed anxious new users people how they can stream all of our content on-demand wherever they are, and search our massive news video archive for their favorite stories.More >>
