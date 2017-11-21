Sanchez students stress dire need for campus rebuild

Students and staff at Simon Sanchez High School spoke out today, making yet another push to get construction at the Yigo campus going before the New Year.

Their cries: Rebuild Simon Sanchez High School NOW. "For years we've waited for something to be done about the school. Students, faculty and staff are frustrated about how childish it is to dodge such a concern. Never make promises that you don't plan on keeping," explained student Hacie San Jose. She's one of many students, like Michael Fernandez, who were promised a new school, and are still waiting.

"You know, my sister came to this school in 2008, and she was promised it will be rebuilt, then my cousin they promised it will be rebuilt, another cousin, and then I came to this school, and still it is not yet rebuilt," she said.

Two weeks ago, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. introduced Bill 204. The bill would transfer full responsibility from the Department of Public works to DOE. Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane believes the current procurement process is the reason for the six-year delay, saying, "It would save all the schools, I've always said the procurement process is the problem and I told these kids they should be proud that they're the ones taking the lead to approve this bill."

Students of Simon Sanchez hope their voices will finally be heard and that Bill 204 is more than just another empty promise.

San Jose continued, "We don't care who gets the money or the contract - we just want the school. And to the governor, please support us in our decision to support this bill and the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez, do not put your politics ahead of our education."

Education that for Andri Baynum, a Teacher at Simon Sanchez, goes hand in hand with more building and less politics. "It's one of two things either the department of Public works is incompetent, which I don't believe, or they're doing this on purpose which I do believe, we need to remove politics from the equation," he said.

"You've done nothing to help education on the island of Guam you've actually stifled education, this is who you need to answer to."

A public hearing will be held on December 5th in hopes that island leaders will finally sign a contract by the end of the year.