Tamuning stabbing involved suspects' family

A couple has been placed under arrest in connection to a stabbing in Tamuning on Monday night. And even more frightening: the victims were not only children, but members of their immediate family.

She was only trying to defend her mother. Court documents stating Monday's stabbing incident along Mamis Street in Tamuning started as a physical altercation between a woman and her boyfriend.

That couple placed under arrest last night. 33-year-old M.B. Kotto faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, and family violence. 40-year-old Juliet Naes, meanwhile, faces charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, 14-year-old J.M. was trying to keep Kotto from attacking her mother, Naes. That's when he changed his target to the teen girl and allegedly punched her several times...

Trying to come to the girl's rescue was her cousin, 11-year-old A.R. His attempt to punch Kotto prompted the man to pull out a knife and stab the boy. He sustained a 3-inch laceration to his neck. The adult couple then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they were directed to Ritz Apartment. There they found two individuals who denied knowing the suspects in the case... a witness, however, confirmed their identities, yelling their names from the police car.

When approached by police, Naes reportedly stated "take me to jail" and made a scene, yelling as police handcuffed her. Kotto, who was patted down for weapons, was not carrying any at the time of his arrest.

The 11-year-old was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

Bail for Kotto was set at $20,000.

No information was available for Naes.