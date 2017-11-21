Rodriguez hopes to end Cruz-Calvo stalemate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rodriguez hopes to end Cruz-Calvo stalemate

Posted: Updated:

It's a bid to end the stalemate between Governor Eddie Calvo and Speaker BJ Cruz over Adelup's hospital modernization plan.  Health committee chairman Senator Dennis Rodriguez says instead of raising taxes, the government should end certain tax exemptions. 

Rodriguez says that could then pay for the hospital's budget shortfalls, and the debt service on the Governor's proposed $125 million GMH improvement bond, noting, "We're looking at everything across the board, but specifically you know there are wholesalers, there's banks, there's hotels, there's also insurance industries that are exempted from GRT or have some special accommodation in how they're able to calculate their taxes they pay on GRT on whether it be on net income versus gross income."

He says an initial review of the industries and tax exemptions indicate the additional revenue should be enough to "properly fund health care servicing on island."  The Governor has been pushing for public hearings on his bills to modernize GMH.

The speaker has blocked the hearings until Calvo agrees to a voter referendum on his proposed business privilege tax increase.

