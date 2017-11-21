Not your average low-cost housing project - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Not your average low-cost housing project

Officials broke ground today on an affordable housing project for lower income families. But officials say  it's not your typical low-rent community, the development is designed with a better quality of life in mind.

The ceremonial turning of sand signals the launch of the villa del mar in the village of Mongmong-Toto-Maite.  It will consist of 50 units, 25-three bedrooms, and 25 four bedrooms, and will be rented to families with earnings less than 60-percent of the median income level.   Governor Eddie Calvo praised the development for helping to further his goal to build 3000 high-quality affordable units for low income families.

"The Guamanian Dream, I call it. For owning, or at least starting out with a place that they could call home. I think we're somewhere between 2000 and 2500 units, so we got a year left so you see why I've been cracking the whip, we're almost there," said the governor.

This is the latest low income housing tax credit project by Ironwood Guam Development, a pioneer here in the Housing and Urban development program, which is managed through GHURA. Company President Carlos Camacho said, "Guam is a service industry community, from tourism to government, that's the level of families we're taking care of. But here's the difference with ironwood, we're looking for sustainability for quality of life."

The Villa Del Mar will have a community center, sports facilities, a barbecue area, and Camacho was most proud of the after-school programs for the children living in the development. 

He says they will have access to such things as computer labs, and homework tutoring that help make learning a priority. 

