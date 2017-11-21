Trump designates North Korea a state sponsor of terror - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trump designates North Korea a state sponsor of terror

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump is taking more steps to isolate North Korea and put pressure on the communist nation to end its nuclear weapons program. The commander in chief made it clear during a White House cabinet meeting on Monday that Trump designated North Korea a state sponsor of terror and commented that, “ It should have happened a long time ago, should have happened years ago.”

North Korea has repeatedly launched  ballistic missiles and has refused to end its nuclear weapons program in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

Since August, Guam has been in the spotlight after North Korea made threats to launch missiles toward the territory.

This after the back and forth between the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Trump.

Homeland security officials however have maintained there is no threat to the island.

But, the President is now announcing new penalties, and accusing the communist nation of threatening the world with nuclear devastation. Trump states, “The North Korean regime must be lawful, must end its unlawful development of ballistic missiles, and cease all support for international terrorism, which it is not doing.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson adds the administration is still hoping for diplomacy when dealing with North Korea, but that designating the country as a state sponsor of terrorism is part of a process to "turn the pressure up."

“We've had other countries - on our visit to Vietnam they have committed that they're going to curtail activities further with North Korea. Malaysia has indicated a curtailment. Singapore has cut off all trade with North Korea, the Philippines have cut off all trade. And just recently the deputy secretary of state's been in Africa and he had meetings with the Sudanese government. The Sudanese government have traditionally been buying military weapons from North Korea. They now have agreed to halt all those purchases as well. So this is-being- has taken effect all around the world and we think as it takes effect- again this just continues to tighten the pressure on the Kim regime all with an intention to have him understand this is just going to get worse until you're ready to come and talk", Tillerson addressed.

The president's action puts North Korea back on the list of countries the U.S. views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008.

