Suspect found hiding in mango tree

Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

Court documents state, the pair told authorities they knew the home owners would not be home when they allegedly planned to break in.

The suspects are accused of climbing a ladder, and using a hammer to break a kitchen window to get inside.

However, they heard someone talking and took off before taking anything.

Responding officers heard movement in the nearby jungle area where they found one suspect hiding in the tree, and made the arrest.