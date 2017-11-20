Suspect found hiding in mango tree - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Suspect found hiding in mango tree

Posted: Updated:

Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

Court documents state, the pair told authorities they knew the home owners would not be home when they allegedly planned to break in.

The suspects are accused of climbing a ladder, and using a hammer to break a kitchen window to get inside.

However, they heard someone talking and took off before taking anything.

Responding officers heard movement in the nearby jungle area where they found one suspect hiding in the tree, and made the arrest.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

    More >>

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

    More >>

  • Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>
    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>

  • Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly