Guamanians comment on Hollywood's sexual harassment allegations

Allegations of sexual abuse seem to be surfacing all around. The one place recently catching all the attention - Hollywood. Though the news doesn't come as much of a shock for those in the entertainment world, including for some right here on Guam.

He's no stranger to the stars. JD Iriarte worked in Hollywood for about two decades before starting up his own production company back on Guam. "I believe we've done upward of about 200 productions this year so far," he said.

The entertainment world was recently shaken up after victims in the industry one by one spoke out alleging they were sexually abused. A special task force in Los Angeles is looking into the accusations against those accused.

"It's like common knowledge that's been going on in Hollywood since the beginning. No surprise if you're on the inside scoop and know what's happening," he estimated. "There were certain actors that you knew, and I won't name any of them out, you knew when you go on that set that you were going to get harassed or groped but it was kind of like you have to make up your mind if you were going to go there anyways."

Though the executive director of Dreamstorm Productions says the abuse goes far beyond just Hollywood, he agrees what happened then is not ok. "I think before they really didn't have much of a voice," said Iriarte. "Times have changed. The way Hollywood is now, it's different. The way it used to be even just 20 years ago. Back in the day, a lot had to do with who you knew."

"That's never an easy thing to do so my hearts and thoughts are with them," shared Hannah Elmore, a theater student at the University of Guam. She calls the allegations troubling, telling KUAM News, "It's disheartening to know that stuff like this has been going on for years. This means that we are not done moving forward for change. We still have to fight this battle."

Despite what's happening, Elmore, no doubt, is still interested in one day becoming a part of the entertainment business with caution. "Would I like to go into the acting industry knowing that I wouldn't have to go into something like this? Of course. But I know going into the industry and being aware of something like this in a weird way makes me want to fight stronger and harder against people who are in power who treat women this way," she said.

Since all this unfolded, the hashtag campaign #MeToo, has been going around on social media. Women coming forward about their experiences and using the movement to bring awareness to sexual harassment.