Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities.

This they say may answer the question why there has been no public hearings scheduled for the two GMH bills.

However, Speaker BJ Cruz responded that his office maintains none of the records requested adding such records would be barred from inspection under Guam law.