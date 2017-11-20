Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

Posted: Updated:

In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities.

This they say may answer the question why there has been no public hearings scheduled for the two GMH bills.

However, Speaker BJ Cruz responded that his office maintains none of the records requested adding such records would be barred from inspection under Guam law.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

    More >>

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

    More >>

  • Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>
    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>

  • Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly