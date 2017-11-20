Man caught on Guam for smuggling weapons

A man arrested on Guam last Friday will have to return to California to answer to federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed a petition for writ of removal for Elmer Cuares.

Cuares was indicted in the Northern District of California for concealing goods prior to exportation from the U.S., smuggling goods from the U.S., delivery of firearms to common carrier without written notice.

The items included three handguns and a rifle, which he allegedly smuggled back in May 2015.