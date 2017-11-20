Council hesitant on expanding to more charter schools

Could Guam see two new charter schools in the near the future? That depends. Although a Guam Charter School Council meeting was scheduled for today, members didn't meet quorum. Even still, some officials say they're hesitant to entertain any new applications in light of issues with Guam's two existing charter schools.

Had they met quorum, Charter School Council members would've discussed two new charter applications, Career Academy Charter School and Science is Fun and Awesome, or SIFA.

Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "I'm not ready to take a vote on either of these applications. Fernandez, who is also a members of the Guam Charter Schools Council, says he wants to wait on senators to address Bill 191. "The biggest concern to me is number one, we have legislation pending at Guam Legislature regarding this arrangement between charter schools and traditional public schools, separate the budgets; and number two, would lift the cap between number of non converted charter schools that should exist. If we took a vote today choose one over the other."

Already one existing charter school could be placed on probation. Last time council members met, there was tension over Guahan Academy Charter School's use of funds.

Fernandez says the school is meeting with the Office of Accountability to hopefully resolve issues before considering probation, noting, "I just spoke to a representative from Guahan Academy Charter school and she indicated they're going to try really hard to respond to all the outstanding questions that have been raised through DOE's review for expenditures."

The Council will meet on December 7, just in time to make a decision before the deadline to approve the two new charters.