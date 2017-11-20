KUAM demos new Roku app at IT&E

This past weekend, we got out of the office and hit the road at the IT&E Store in the Agana Shopping Center to do in-store demos of our new app for Roku. Our newest service showed anxious new users people how they can stream all of our content on-demand wherever they are, and search our massive news video archive for their favorite stories.

Plus, five lucky shoppers went home with free Roku devices, courtesy of IT&E. Make sure to stop by and get yours!

The KUAM News app for Roku joins our other streaming platforms, like our mobile app for iOS and Android, our video app for Apple TV, and our Alexa news updates for Amazon Echo.