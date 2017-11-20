FBLG hosts SLAMMERS event

Teaching the students skills outside of the classroom.

FB Leon Guerrero middle school hosted the first ever SLAMMERS program closing exhibition. The program, which stands for sciences, languages, arts, mentorship, math, electives and reading for students, was held on Saturday.

Participants there were provided demonstrations on student learning in cooking, basketball, Pacific cultural dance, youth Muay Thai, and more. It ultimately showcased student and parent interest in extending learning beyond the classroom, allowing students to explore and showcase multiple intelligences, talents and abilities.