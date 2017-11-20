Negotiations completed for bus driver CBA - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Negotiations completed for bus driver CBA

DODEA's Bus Drivers' Collective Bargaining Agreement has finished negotiations. Improving conditions such as overtime work and transfers. The agreement also states bus drivers will see a 14% increase in wages over three years.

The GFT will meet with bus drivers to finalize and ratify the agreement on Friday and Saturday at the GFT office.

