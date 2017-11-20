Adelup touts article calling for help with hospital - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Adelup touts article calling for help with hospital

Adelup is touting a front page article in the local Catholic newspaper as a sign of support for GMH improvements. The message, from Archbishop Michael Byrnes, urges help for the hospital, comes as the Governor and the Speaker continue to spar over funding for modernization. 

Care for the sick and the poor is the topic of the Archbishop's pastoral letter in the Umatuna Si Yu'os newspaper.  He writes about supporting the men and women of GMH in their mission to bring healing and care, especially as it pertains to serving all people, including the indigent.  Governors spokesperson Oyaol Nhirairikl, told KUAM News, "We really do appreciate the words coming from the archbishop you know supporting the work that they do and the effort they put in every day."

The Archbishop did not specifically endorse the Governor's hospital modernization plan, but Adelup did lock into one particular line, where he implores government leaders to "do all they can to provide more resources, funding and support to help our impoverished brothers and sisters". Ngirairilk added, "And really what we are trying to do is make sure they have the tools and the equipment, and the facilities that they need to do their job better."

The Governor and the Speaker are locked in a stalemate over public hearings for Calvo's bill for a bond to pay for GMH improvements, and an accompanying  tax hike to service the debt and fund chronic budget shortfalls. Cruz says Calvo must agree to conduct a voter referendum on the increase in business privilege tax before he will schedule a public hearing.

Ngirairikl says Adelup is not aware of any legislature that's ever done that before, for any measure, saying, "So it's interesting how the speaker seems very arbitrary and almost capricious in how he's handling this bill."

  • Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Suspect found hiding in mango tree

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

  • Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    Adelup sends FOIA request for senatorial travel

    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>
  • Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    Guam gets grant for sex offender registration

    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
