Adelup is touting a front page article in the local Catholic newspaper as a sign of support for GMH improvements. The message, from Archbishop Michael Byrnes, urges help for the hospital, comes as the Governor and the Speaker continue to spar over funding for modernization.

Care for the sick and the poor is the topic of the Archbishop's pastoral letter in the Umatuna Si Yu'os newspaper. He writes about supporting the men and women of GMH in their mission to bring healing and care, especially as it pertains to serving all people, including the indigent. Governors spokesperson Oyaol Nhirairikl, told KUAM News, "We really do appreciate the words coming from the archbishop you know supporting the work that they do and the effort they put in every day."

The Archbishop did not specifically endorse the Governor's hospital modernization plan, but Adelup did lock into one particular line, where he implores government leaders to "do all they can to provide more resources, funding and support to help our impoverished brothers and sisters". Ngirairilk added, "And really what we are trying to do is make sure they have the tools and the equipment, and the facilities that they need to do their job better."

The Governor and the Speaker are locked in a stalemate over public hearings for Calvo's bill for a bond to pay for GMH improvements, and an accompanying tax hike to service the debt and fund chronic budget shortfalls. Cruz says Calvo must agree to conduct a voter referendum on the increase in business privilege tax before he will schedule a public hearing.

Ngirairikl says Adelup is not aware of any legislature that's ever done that before, for any measure, saying, "So it's interesting how the speaker seems very arbitrary and almost capricious in how he's handling this bill."