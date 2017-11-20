San Nicolas will run for congressional delegate

Senator Michael San Nicolas will challenge Madeleine Bordallo for the democratic nomination for congressional representative. San Nicolas making the announcement this weekend in an 8-minute video posted on his Facebook page.

He says one reason he is running is that "so much can be done at the federal level," on such issues as bond borrowing and paying tax refunds, saying, "It's local law that we're not supposed to borrow without your consent. Its local law that we're supposed to make those deposits. But unfortunately local politicians are able to get around the law and not follow it. But there is one way to make sure that this local government follows the law and that is to federalize it."

Bordallo says she welcomes the announcement and stands on her record of results. In a statement, the 8-term delegate said, "We need strong, steady leadership with bipartisan relationships to advance our issues in Washington, and I continue to leverage the seniority I have attained in Congress to fight for every issue important to Guam."