Neighborhood Watch nabs robber in progress

A thief is stopped in his tracks after information from members of a Neighborhood Watch Program help police to catch the suspect.

34 year old William John Pinaula is charged with theft of property and criminal mischief.

Police say the watch group from Chalan Pago shared details and photos about the suspect's car spotted going house to house in the past month.

In one instance, the suspect is accused of allegedly stealing a generator from a home on Santa Cruz Street. The information was shared with all police precincts to keep an eye out...

It was early Saturday a police sergeant on his way to work spotted the suspect's car along route 4 in Chalan Pago. He was eventually stopped on Maimai road.

Investigators say he could face additional charges linked to other thefts reported in the village.