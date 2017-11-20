Joel Garrido charged with robbery, terrorizing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Joel Garrido charged with robbery, terrorizing

He is accused of sideswiping the victim's car, punching her then taking off with her purse. Joel Damian Garrido is charged with robbery and terrorizing, both with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court documents state, the suspect was driving close to the car of a woman known to him when he allegedly ran into her and blocked her from driving any further.

He then demanded the victim get out and that's when he allegedly punched her and threatened to kill her.

Documents state he grabbed the victim's purse and took off.

While the woman was being interviewed by police, the suspect called the victim telling her to meet him at K-mart.

That's where authorities made the arrest.

The suspect telling police the victim "owed him money and he wanted payment."

    Police found one suspect hiding at the top of a mango tree after officers responded to a break-in at a Merizo home early today. 27-year-old Craig Christian Nauta and Nate Lujan are charged burglary and criminal trespass.

    In another hopeful effort get the issue of improving the Guam Memorial Hospital moving forward, the Calvo Administration sent out a Freedom of Information Act request to the speaker's office requesting info on medical travel for senators from the 32nd, 33rd and 34th Guam Legislature's. Adelup officials saying they want a better understanding of which senators receive regular medical treatment at off-island facilities. This they say may answer the question why there has been no public...More >>
    More than $300,000 the US Department of Justice Office of Sex Offender Sentencing awarded Guam that much in grant money. The Guam Judicial Branch will get the funding to run the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program. It will assist the local courts in developing and enhancing the sex offender registration and notification programs.More >>
