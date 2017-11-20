Joel Garrido charged with robbery, terrorizing

He is accused of sideswiping the victim's car, punching her then taking off with her purse. Joel Damian Garrido is charged with robbery and terrorizing, both with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court documents state, the suspect was driving close to the car of a woman known to him when he allegedly ran into her and blocked her from driving any further.

He then demanded the victim get out and that's when he allegedly punched her and threatened to kill her.

Documents state he grabbed the victim's purse and took off.

While the woman was being interviewed by police, the suspect called the victim telling her to meet him at K-mart.

That's where authorities made the arrest.

The suspect telling police the victim "owed him money and he wanted payment."